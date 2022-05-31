×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UK's data watchdog calls for end to digital 'strip-search' of rape victims

By Reuters - 31 May 2022 - 13:25
The UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said victims of attacks were being forced to hand over extraordinary amounts of information to the justice system about their lives from medical records to school reports, and this had to stop.
The UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said victims of attacks were being forced to hand over extraordinary amounts of information to the justice system about their lives from medical records to school reports, and this had to stop.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Britain's data protection regulator called on Tuesday for police and prosecutors to stop treating rape victims as suspects and end excessive scrutiny of their personal information which critics have likened to a digital strip-search.

The UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said victims of attacks were being forced to hand over extraordinary amounts of information to the justice system about their lives from medical records to school reports, and this had to stop.

“Our investigation reveals an upsetting picture of how victims of rape and serious sexual assault feel treated,” he said. “Victims are being treated as suspects, and people feel revictimised by a system they expect to support them.”

Edwards said the issue was fuelling distrust in the system, leading to low prosecution and conviction rates. These dropped to a record low in 2019 in England and Wales, and latest Home Office data for the year to September 2021 showed only 1.3% of recorded rape offences led to a charge or summons.

Last year, the government-commissioned Rape Review into failings said digital material requested from victims should be strictly limited to what was necessary and proportionate.

“The Review has heard victims’ experience of feeling digitally 'strip-searched' and many have been left without phones for months, leaving them without vital support at a time of immense trauma,” it said.

Victims groups welcomed the report and said it showed more needed to be done to protect victims' privacy.

“Excessive intrusion into irrelevant and deeply personal data of rape complainants has become habitual in the justice system,” said Vera Baird, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said police recognised more needed to be done to improve the response to rape and sex offences, saying they would “continue to strive to protect privacy while observing the absolute right of defendants to a fair trial”.

UK police scrap searches of rape victims' private data after outcry

British police said on Thursday they are scrapping forms that allowed prosecutors to search rape complainants' private data, after sustained pressure ...
News
1 year ago

UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder

A British police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard, whose killing sparked anger, protests and soul-searching across the country ...
News
10 months ago

Poverty, stigma drive GBV against vulnerable women

We need to create and maintain environments that are safe for victims to report incidents of violence and abuse with empathy and care and without ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused