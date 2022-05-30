Rumours of gunfire cause panic after New York boxing match

As the nation reels from two major mass shootings this month, a stampede broke out early Sunday in New York as rumours spread of gunfire just after a boxing match ended, injuring almost a dozen people, police said.

As boxing fans filed out of the Barclays centre in Brooklyn after Saturday night's match where Gervonta Davis retained his lightweight title against Rolando Romero, word of gunshots spread among the crowd, police said.

Twitter posts and social media videos showed scores of fans rushing back into the stadium to take cover, some knocking others down as they climbed over seats or ducked down on the floor.

Police told Reuters that there was a “sound disturbance” but “no shooting” and “no gun.”