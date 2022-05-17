Twitter's account of deal shows Musk signing without asking for more info

Twitter Inc published its account on Tuesday of its deal negotiations with Elon Musk, showing he opted out of asking the questions about the social media company's business he has now cited in declaring the $44 billion acquisition is "on hold."

The account, published in Twitter's proxy statement that outlines what shareholders need to know to vote on the deal, paints a picture of Musk in a rush to clinch a deal with his "best and final" offer.

Musk negotiated the Twitter deal over the weekend of April 23 and April 24 without carrying out any due diligence, the proxy statement shows.

Since signing the deal on April 25, Musk has questioned the accuracy of Twitter's public filings about spam accounts representing less than 5% of its user base, claiming they must be at least 20%. This is despite Twitter stating in its filings that the numbers could be higher than it estimates.

Independent researchers have projected that 9% to 15% of the millions of Twitter profiles are bots.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal has refused to show proof for his company's estimate and that the deal cannot move forward until he does. Twitter's proxy statement shows that in the run-up to the deal Musk made no effort to get information about the issue.

"Mr. Musk did not ask to enter into a confidentiality agreement or seek from Twitter any non-public info regarding Twitter," Twitter said in its proxy statement.

The proxy statement makes no mention of threats Musk has tweeted about not going ahead with the deal if he does not get to the bottom of how many spam accounts are on the platform.

Twitter investors appeared convinced that a deal at the agreed price was now out of the question. Twitter shares were trading around $37.55 on Tuesday afternoon, a discount of more than 30% to the $54.20 per share deal price.