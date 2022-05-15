Lebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, blast

Lebanese voted on Sunday in the first parliamentary election since the country's economic collapse, with many saying they hoped to deal a blow to ruling politicians they blame for the crisis even if the odds of major change appear slim.

The election, the first since 2018, is seen as a test of whether the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies can preserve their parliamentary majority amid soaring poverty and anger at parties in power.

Since Lebanon last voted, the country has been rocked by an economic meltdown that the World Bank says was orchestrated by the ruling class, and by a massive explosion at Beirut's port in 2020.

But while analysts believe public anger could help reform-minded candidates win some seats, expectations are low for a big shift in the balance of power, with Lebanon's sectarian political system skewed in favour of established parties.

“Lebanon deserves better,” said Nabil Chaya, 57, voting with his father in Beirut.

“It's not my right, it's my duty — and I think it makes a difference. There's been an awakening by the people. Too little too late? Maybe, but people feel change is necessary.”

The meltdown has marked Lebanon's most destabilising crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, sinking the currency by more than 90%, plunging about three-quarters of the population into poverty, and freezing savers out of their bank deposits.