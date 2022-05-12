Arizona carries out first execution in eight years

Arizona carried out its first execution since 2014 on Wednesday, putting to death a prisoner convicted of killing a student more than four decades ago, state prison officials said.

Clarence Wayne Dixon, convicted of fatally stabbing and strangling Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin in 1978, was put to death by lethal injection at 10:30 a.m. local time at the state prison in Florence, Arizona, Frank Strada, deputy director of the state's department of corrections, told a news conference.

In his last words Dixon maintained his innocence and criticised a US Supreme Court ruling allowing his execution to proceed, Strada said.

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday denied without explanation a request from Dixon's lawyers to halt the execution on grounds of insanity.