Russian ambassador doused in red by anti-war protesters in Poland

The Russian ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance on Monday by people protesting against the war in Ukraine as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to mark the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

The war in Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year's Victory Day, when Moscow honours the 27 million Soviet citizens who lost their lives in World War 2. Poland, a strong supporter of Ukraine in its resistance to Russia's invasion, opposed any large-scale commemoration taking place.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed the protesters, some with Ukrainian flags, surrounding the Russian delegation and chanting “fascists” before the ambassador was doused in the red substance.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev told reporters he and his team were not seriously hurt in the incident, TASS news agency reported.

“We will make a formal protest,” he said. “When they recommended that we not hold a larger event, we met them halfway, we didn't aggravate the situation.”