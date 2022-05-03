US Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto Washington streets

Anti-abortion activists and pro-abortion supporters took to the streets of Washington on Tuesday after news that the US Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which legalised abortion nationwide.

A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reported on Monday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of the draft opinion. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

Within hours of the news, anti-abortion activists chanting "hey, hey, ho, ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go" and abortion rights supporters shouting "abortion is healthcare" were facing off outside the court.

Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in US politics and has been for nearly a half century.

A 2021 poll by the Pew Research Center found that 59% of US adults believed it should be legal in all or most cases, while 39% thought it should be illegal in most or all cases.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," conservative Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion which is dated Feb. 10, according to Politico, which posted a copy online.