×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Fatal incident at military college in Canada leaves four cadets dead

By Kanishka Singh - 30 April 2022 - 15:27
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent condolences on Twitter.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent condolences on Twitter.
Image: PATRICK DOYLE

A probe was under way into a fatal incident involving a vehicle on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ontario, which left four cadets dead, Canada's Department of National Defence said on Friday.

The incident happened early on Friday, according to the department.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service was investigating the incident.

The college's commodore, Josée Kurtz, identified the officer cadets as Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek.

“Four 4th-Year cadets of the Royal Military College of Canada travelling in a single vehicle lost their lives when their car entered the waters on campus at Point Frederick on Friday,” Kurtz said on Friday night. Further details were not available.

He said the four students were completing their Bachelor of Arts degrees. Hogarth and Salek were studying military and strategic studies and were going to become armour officers in the army.

Investigators were seen Friday examining the road and shoreline in boats and on foot. Late Friday afternoon, the vehicle that carried the cadets was pulled from the water by authorities, CBC News reported.

“My heart breaks for the families and friends of the four officer cadets who lost their lives early this morning in Kingston. The tragic passing of these young Canadians is a devastating loss. To all who knew them: We’re here for you,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

Reuters

Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting

A gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, ...
News
2 years ago

Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school site in Canada

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children, a ...
News
11 months ago

Pope meets Canadian cardinals after indigenous school scandal

Pope Francis met with both Vatican-based Canadian cardinals on Saturday as their country reels from the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a ...
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...