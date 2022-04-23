Zelenskyy asks who’s next after Russian general’s remark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded after a Russian general said Moscow aims to seize control of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The war on Ukraine was just the start, Zelenskyy said late on Friday.

“This only confirms what I have said many times: the Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

“Who is next?”

On Friday, a Russian general said the Kremlin aims to secure control of the entire south of Ukraine, create a land bridge to Transnistria, a pro-Russian region of Moldova, and assume control of key Black Sea ports.

