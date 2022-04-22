×

World

Over 369,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany

By Reuters - 22 April 2022 - 12:45
BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 21: (Right) Myroslava Perevalska, a painter who fled Kyiv at the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, helps a Ukrainian boy paint Easter eggs ahead of Orthodox Easter at Cafe Ukraine, a community hub open weekly for Ukrainian refugees and locals, on April 21, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Cafe Ukraine, was started by Ukrainian refugees with the help of Berlin charity Berliner Stadtmission to create a community and cultural venue for Berlin's expatriate Ukrainian population. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have found refuge in Berlin since the start of the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)
Image: TAMIR KALIFA

More than 369,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been recorded in Germany thus far, said a German Interior Ministry spokesperson.

The tally since the start of the war was at 369,381, said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday, adding that the actual number is likely much higher.

