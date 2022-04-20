×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UK judge sends extradition case of Wikileaks' Assange to interior minister Patel

By Reuters - 20 April 2022 - 15:01
Supporters of Julian Assange protest outside court before an extradition hearing at The City of Westminster Magistrates Court on April 20, 2022 in London, England. The Wikileaks founder faces extradition to the US and conspiracy and hacking charges, which he denies.
Supporters of Julian Assange protest outside court before an extradition hearing at The City of Westminster Magistrates Court on April 20, 2022 in London, England. The Wikileaks founder faces extradition to the US and conspiracy and hacking charges, which he denies.
Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A British judge on Wednesday sent the case of Julian Assange to interior minister Priti Patel who will decide whether the Wikileaks founder should be extradited to the United States over the release of confidential US documents.

The procedural step, in what has been a long-running and high-profile legal battle, was announced at a hearing in central London following a March decision to deny Australian-born Assange permission to appeal against his extradition.

The extradition order must now be signed by Patel, after which Assange can try to challenge the decision by judicial review. A judicial review involves a judge examining the legitimacy of a public body's decision.

Assange, 50, is wanted in the United States on 18 criminal charges, including breaking a spying law, after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret U.S. files in 2010.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Assange has been in a southeast London jail since 2019, and before that was holed up in the Ecuadorean Embassy in the British capital for seven years.

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to get married in prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London on Wednesday at a ...
News
3 weeks ago

U.S. lawyers tell UK court Assange should be extradited

Lawyers for the United States launched a fresh attempt on Wednesday to have Julian Assange extradited from Britain.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...