WATCH | Nasa astronaut speaks about record 355 days in space
Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei discusses his record-breaking mission to the International Space Station. He logged a US space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, surpassing the previous 340-day record set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016, according to Nasa.
TimesLIVE
