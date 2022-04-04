Russia's war migrants find mixed reception in Georgia

A few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Dimitry, an IT worker from St. Petersburg, was confronted with a stark choice: move to Tbilisi or lose his job.

With Western nations imposing sanctions on Russia, the multinational he worked for told staff it would be closing its Russian operations and moving to the Georgian capital.

"They told us that they would support us with relocation, or we could quit," said the 23-year-old, who asked not to be identified by his real name.

Within a week, Dimitry was on a plane to Tbilisi, joining other Russians who have packed their bags for various reasons - from dodging the impact of sanctions to anger over the war and fear of a crackdown on opposition supporters.

An estimated 300,000 Russians have left since Moscow launched what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise Ukraine on February 24, according to OK Russians, a nonprofit helping Russians who oppose the invasion to flee abroad.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation was unable to independently verify the group's estimate.

An online poll conducted by the group in mid-March found a majority of those leaving were young, skilled professionals, with IT specialists accounting for about a third of the total.

Russia has passed a series of measures to support IT companies and ruled out possible restrictions on international travel for IT workers, Russian news agency Interfax has reported.

Many of the Russians leaving home have headed for Georgia, Turkey and Armenia, drawn by visa-free regimes and pre-existing Russian communities, but not all have been welcomed with open arms.

In Georgia, a former Soviet republic that lost a brief war with Russia in 2008 and currently has no control over about a fifth of its territory, with Russian troops garrisoned there, some people view the influx with suspicion.

Some Russian motorists arriving in the country have covered the red, white and blue flag on their car licence plates - sometimes with stickers bearing the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine.

SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

Georgia has not imposed sanctions on Russia over the invasion, but an overwhelming majority of Georgians voice support for Ukraine, according to opinion polls.

Nodar Rukhadze, a civil rights activist with the Tbilisi-based Shame Movement, an anti-Kremlin group, said he was concerned that supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin might be arriving along with people escaping repression at home.

Their presence posed potential security issues, he said, adding that his movement was calling for the introduction of a visa regime and background checks on new arrivals.