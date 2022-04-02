Entire Shanghai Placed Under Lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak

Shanghai’s 25 million residents are almost all under some form of lockdown as the financial hub struggles to contain the coronavirus’s highly contagious omicron variant.

The eastern half of the mega Chinese city remains under tight movement restrictions despite the end of a four-day sweeping lockdown Friday morning, according to a government statement Saturday. That means the entire population of the metropolis is currently under some form of quarantine as the two-part lockdown shifted to the western half of Shanghai on Friday.

Residents in the western part of the city, where about two-thirds of its population live, began their four-day lockdown at 3am local time on Friday as the program approached an end in the east. During the restrictions, residents are barred from leaving home unless they are going out for mandatory mass Covid-19 tests.