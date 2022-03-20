Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six

A car drove at high speed into a group of Belgian carnival performers who were preparing a parade early on Sunday, killing six people and seriously injuring 10 others, authorities said, saying the incident did not appear to be a militant attack.

“At this stage, there are no elements to suggest that the attack had a terrorist motive,” prosecutor Damien Verheyen told a news conference. Police denied media reports the car was involved in a high-speed chase.

The incident occurred in the southern Belgium village of Strepy-Bracquegnies at around 0400 GMT.

Jacques Gobert, mayor of the neighbouring town of La Louviere, said between 150-200 people were gathered to get ready for the annual folklore parade, involving costumes and drums, when the vehicle appeared.