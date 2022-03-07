UK not easing rules for Ukrainian refugees, minister says

Britain is not easing its rules for Ukrainian refugees seeking to come to Britain but it does expect its existing route to expand quickly, minister for Europe James Cleverly said on Monday.

Britain has already announced visa schemes for those who have family in the country or a willing sponsor, but the government has been criticised by opposition lawmakers for not doing enough to help compared with its European neighbours.

"You've got to remember that two weeks ago this situation didn't exist at all," he told BBC TV. "We're looking to create something at a very, very large scale very, very quickly. Initially, of course, it will be slower than we would like. But that will pick up."