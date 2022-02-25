World

Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed

By Reuters - 25 February 2022 - 06:48
People shelter in a subway station before a curfew comes into effect on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.
People shelter in a subway station before a curfew comes into effect on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.
Image: Chris McGrath

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned or whether it could be a missile. Kyiv municipal authorities said at least eight people were injured when the object crashed into an apartment block.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had come under a missile attack.

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” he wrote on Twitter. “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany.”

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier, which Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft. Further explosions could be heard just before dawn, a Reuters witness said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded.

Authorities said intense fighting was under way on Friday morning in the city of Sumy in the country's northeast, while a border post in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region had been hit by missiles, causing deaths and injuries among border guards.

Boris Johnson unveils UK's 'most severe sanctions yet' against Russia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled Britain's largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday,
News
13 hours ago

US to start 'waves of sanctions' against Russia within hours — White House

The US has promised severe sanctions against Russia in the event it invades Ukraine, which the White House has previously defined as “any movement of ...
News
2 days ago

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions over 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine

European Union leaders will impose new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting access of its banks to the European financial market and ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?
No SOE bail outs without justification as finance minister takes 'tough love' ...