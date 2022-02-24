World

Ukraine says at least 8 people killed by Russian shelling, 9 wounded

By Reuters - 24 February 2022 - 09:28
A view shows the remains of a missile that landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.
Image: VALENTYN OGIRENKO

At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said on Thursday as Russia has launched massive air and ground assault on the neighbouring country.

The border guard said separately Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

US to start 'waves of sanctions' against Russia within hours — White House

The US has promised severe sanctions against Russia in the event it invades Ukraine, which the White House has previously defined as “any movement of ...
News
1 day ago

France vows to implement "targeted" sanctions against Russia

France will put in place appropriate and targeted sanctions against Russian interests, the country's finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

