World

Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in Covid-19 protest convoy

By Reuters - 12 February 2022 - 11:42
Protesters block access to the Ambassador Bridge during a demonstration in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The premier of Canada's biggest province declared a state of emergency, warning protesters who are blocking a key border crossing and causing gridlock in the Canadian capital that they face severe consequences if they don't leave.
Protesters block access to the Ambassador Bridge during a demonstration in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The premier of Canada's biggest province declared a state of emergency, warning protesters who are blocking a key border crossing and causing gridlock in the Canadian capital that they face severe consequences if they don't leave.
Image: Galit Rodan

Police said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a 'freedom convoy' protest against Covid-19 restrictions.

The vehicles were intercepted at three entry points into the French capital and more than 150 tickets were handed out, police said on Twitter.

Police have mobilised thousands of officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.

Inspired by horn-blaring “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in Canada, the motorists — from numerous cities across France — were seeking to defy a police order not to enter the city.

