Paris attacks suspect says he personally killed no-one, justifies civilian deaths

Salah Abdeslam, the main surviving suspect in an Islamist rampage that killed 130 people in attacks across Paris in 2015, on Wednesday told a court that he had pledged allegiance to Islamic State but had never killed or wounded anyone.

Dressed in a crisp white shirt and with two armed police standing close behind him, Abdeslam told the court that the militant group had carried out the co-ordinated assaults to force an end to France's military forays in Iraq and Syria.

Abdeslam, 32, a French national of Moroccan origin, said that he had pledged allegiance to Islamic State 48 hours before the Paris attacks, the deadliest in postwar France.

Without explicitly stating what, if any role, he had played in the attacks, Abdeslam said only that he had harmed no-one.

“I wanted to say today that I did not kill anyone and I did not hurt anyone. Not even a scratch,” Abdeslam said in a short address to the court before the judges began their questioning.

“It's important for me to say this, because since the beginning of this case, people have not stopped slandering me.”

Investigators believe Abdeslam is the only surviving member of the Islamist commando that carried out the synchronised gun and bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and national soccer stadium.

Investigators believe his explosive vest malfunctioned and that he fled the French capital in the hours after the attack. Among 20 defendants, he is the only one to be directly accused of murder, attempted murder and hostage taking.

He told the court he had been drawn to Islamic State out of compassion for the Syrian people rather than any religious views, and said the West imposed its rules and values on others.

“For us Muslims, it's humiliating,” he said.