World

Tories divided over future of Johnson

Business minister comes out in support for prime minister

By Reuters - 07 February 2022 - 07:29
Kwasi Kwarteng, U.K. business secretary, arrives for a weekly meeting of cabinet ministers at number 10 Downing Street in London, U.K.
Kwasi Kwarteng, U.K. business secretary, arrives for a weekly meeting of cabinet ministers at number 10 Downing Street in London, U.K.
Image: Chris J Ratcliffe

London – British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said yesterday it was not at all inevitable that Boris Johnson would have to stand down, as he gave the prime minister his backing over a row about his conduct.

Johnson has been engulfed in a crisis for almost three months, with an increasing number of lawmakers in his own party saying he should quit following lockdown parties held at his residence during the pandemic.

Charles Walker, a previously loyal senior Conservative lawmaker, told the Observer newspaper it was now “inevitable” that his party would remove Johnson from office. “I don’t see what he’s seeing,” Kwarteng told Sky News yesterday.

Johnson has been fighting to save his job,  saying he will learn from recent mistakes and move on.

But last week when he went to the House of Commons to apologise for lockdown parties that have angered the country, he also falsely accused the leader of the opposition of failing to prosecute a now dead child sex abuser.

That not only appalled members of his own party but it led to the resignation of one of his most senior aides, and has led to reports that it split his cabinet of senior ministers, after the finance minister Rishi Sunak said pointedly that he would not have made such a remark.

Kwarteng, asked about the comment, said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, had apologised when he was director of public prosecutions for the organisation’s failure to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile, a television celebrity. Starmer had not been involved in the decision, however.

“The fact that he apologised suggests that he does, at some level, bear some responsibility,” Kwarteng said. “I’m not saying that he had personal blame, he didn’t, we were very clear about that.

“The prime minister clarified that position as well. But I think in the cut and thrust of debate, when people are talking about leadership and accountability, bringing up something that Sir Keir himself apologised for, seems reasonable.” 

UK minister backs reduced Covid isolation period

Reducing the self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 from seven days to five would help British workforces that have been ...
News
4 weeks ago

UK approves Pfizer's antiviral Covid-19 pill Paxlovid

The UK has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 pill for patients over the age of 18 who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...