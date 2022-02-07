Hong Kong's zero-Covid-19 strategy under pressure as cases soar

Hong Kong is expected to report a record of around 610 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, broadcaster TVB reported, in the biggest test yet for the city's zero-Covid-19 strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak.

Around 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source.

The global financial hub, which is following mainland China's strategy of suppressing all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since January with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December.

The city recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day's record of 351 cases. Dozens of bank branches including outlets of HSBC and Bank of China said they would suspend operations from Monday to help curb transmissions.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said over the weekend that she expects cases to rise “exponentially”.

The former British colony has become one of the most isolated cities in the world, with flights down around 90% due to strict coronavirus regulations and schools, playgrounds, gyms as well as most other venues shut. Restaurants close at 6pm (1000 GMT), while most people, including the majority of civil servants, are working from home.