FBI says no explosives found at historically Black colleges after bomb threats

The FBI said on Wednesday it has not detected any explosive devices, after several historically Black colleges and universities across the US reported receiving bomb threats earlier this week.

“Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats,” the FBI said.

It added that the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces are leading the ongoing investigation, and the threats are being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes.