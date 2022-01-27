World

Jordan's army kills 27 drug smugglers trying to infiltrate border from Syria

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi - 27 January 2022 - 11:51
Others fled inside Syria during the incident, the latest in a spike of attempts to smuggle drugs that had led the army to toughen its rules of engagement with smugglers.
Jordan's army killed 27 drug smugglers who sought to infiltrate the border from Syria under cover of heavy snow to try to cross into the country with large quantities of drugs, an army spokesman said on Thursday.

