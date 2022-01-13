Ronnie Spector, leader of the music group Ronettes, has died at 78

World

Musician Ronnie Spector performs during the 2010 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York. She has died at the age of 78 after a brief battle with cancer.
Ronnie Spector, singer of the 1960s hits "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You" has died at the age of 78, her family said in a statement on Wednesday.

Spector, leader of the girl group the Ronettes, died surrounded by family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan, after a brief battle with cancer, the statement said.

"Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude," the family said.

"Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her," they added.

