Prince Andrew returns military affiliations to Queen Elizabeth

By Reuters - 13 January 2022 - 20:02
Prince Andrew will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending a sexual abuse case against him as a private citizen.
Image: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain's Prince Andrew has returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, a day after his lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him which accuses the royal of sexual abuse.

“With The queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

