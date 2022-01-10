Not another 70 years: Republicans seek to douse Queen Elizabeth celebrations

British republicans said on Monday they would launch a campaign to end the monarchy in the run-up to celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

Elizabeth, 95, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, will mark her seventh decade as sovereign next month and on Monday Buckingham Palace detailed plans for four days of celebrations for her platinum jubilee in June.

But antimonarchy group Republic used the occasion to say it would begin a “Not Another 70" campaign to call for an end to the historic institution.