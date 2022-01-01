World

At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir

By Reuters - 01 January 2022 - 08:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a condolence message.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a condolence message.
Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

At least 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at a Hindu shrine in Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said.

“Twelve pilgrims died and 14 were injured in a stampede in the early morning today at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine,” said senior police officer, Mukesh Singh.

All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said.

The stampede broke out when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan shrine, another official said.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message.

The official said that a high level inquiry has been ordered.

Mastermind behind deadly 2019 Kashmir attack killed in shootout -Indian police

The mastermind behind a 2019 attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops has been killed in a shootout with security forces, Indian police in ...
News
5 months ago

India-controlled Kashmir under curfew, phones blocked to pre-empt protest

Indian-controlled Kashmir imposed a curfew on Friday and blocked mobile phone services to stop people from gathering in the streets and stage violent ...
News
5 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration