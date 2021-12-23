Thai prisoners forced to make fishing nets under threat of violence

SCRUTINY

Thailand has for years been under pressure to tackle abuses in its multi-billion-dollar seafood industry, including human trafficking, forced labour and violence on boats and at onshore processing facilities.

In recent years, the Southeast Asian nation has improved its record on modern slavery.

In its latest annual report, the US said Thailand was making significant efforts to eliminate trafficking, including by improving co-ordination with civil society, though official corruption was undermining anti-trafficking efforts.

Prisoners have been put to work for centuries, from dredging waterways in 18th century England to making arms in Soviet gulags or forced into countless mining and manufacturing schemes that still operate today.

Some 560,000 prisoners were victims of forced labour to the benefit of private individuals or organisations in 2016 — the most recent statistics available — according to anti-slavery group Alliance 8.7.

The United Nations global guidelines on how to treat prisoners — known as the “Nelson Mandela Rules” — call on member states to run “a system of equitable remuneration of the work of prisoners”.

At Yala Central Prison in southern Thailand, hundreds of inmates would produce fishing nets for about six hours a day from Monday to Friday, according to two former prisoners who were released this year.

Neither experienced punishment directly, but both said they had witnessed other inmates being punished.

“I would see my friends being punished every day. I was told that prison officers weren't supposed to hurt inmates, but in reality, prisons are not inspected,” said one, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"(The prisoners) would be hit on the back with a baseball bat, and moved to solitary confinement.”

“No visits would be allowed because they (officers) are afraid prisoners would tell their relatives.”

'DIRECT POWER'

None of the former prisoners interviewed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation went on to make fishing nets after their release.

Papop Siamhan, a lawyer with expertise in labour rights, said forcing prisoners to manufacture goods for private companies may violate Thailand's trafficking laws, which ban forced labour.

“The officers have direct power over the inmates, who are in a difficult position to resist,” he said.

Andrea Giorgetta, Asia director at the International Federation for Human Rights, called on the Thai government to investigate the allegations.

He said the Thomson Reuters Foundation's findings of low pay and punishment for failing to meet targets were in line with research by the Federation, a network of 192 human rights organisations.

“All clues point to practices that constitute violations of numerous international human rights standards and may well amount to forced labour,” said Giorgetta.

The International Labour Organisation, a UN agency, said its compliance assessments had not so far found Thai prison practices to go against the country's obligations under the Forced Labour Convention.

The Convention states that compulsory prison work does not constitute forced labour as long as it is performed under the supervision of a public authority and the prisoner is not put at the disposal of a private company.

'WORST TYPE OF WORK'

All the former prisoners said their work took place in jail, though three said they knew inmates at the Khon Kaen Central Prison in northeastern Thailand who worked at factories belonging to KKF, the company that exports to the U.S.

Two of them said they also made nets for KKF, recalling the company name from receipts sent to the prison. It was also marked on pieces of paper inside the packaging that came with the nets, they said.

“If we didn't meet the target, they (prison wardens) would force us to remove our shirts and roll over on the ground or we would be beaten by a baton,” said a former prisoner who made fishing nets for KKF and other companies in 2019.

“I would also hear the threats — 'if you don't finish, you'll get it'," he said, quoting prison guards.

Some of the former prisoners said their guards benefited financially from the work they were forced to do.

Most of the contracts obtained by the Thomson Reuters Foundation did not specify how the money would be distributed, showing only the number of nets, the overall payment amount and the deadline.

But three said payments would be split between the prisoners, the government and prison officers. One contract signed in 2020 with Si Sa Ket Prison stated that prison officers would receive 15% of the net takings.

Petch started a prison sentence in Songkhla in southern Thailand in 2013, serving a total of six years.

During that time, he was forced to work making fishing nets under threat of punishment. He was not told the name of the company, but said he saw the KKF logo inside bags containing the nets that were brought to prisoners.

Petch said prison guards were supposed to hold a book under their arms if they beat prisoners to limit the severity. But he said they did not comply and he saw fellow inmates kicked and beaten for not being able to meet the daily target.

“It's tiring as hell,” said the 27-year-old, who asked to be identified only by his nickname. “But everyone inside knows it's a moneymaker (for officers).

“Our fingers would be all sore with wounds. It's real torture ... it's the worst type of work.” ($1 = 33.4000 baht)