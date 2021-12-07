Gambia police disperse protesters contesting president's re-election

Gambian police fired teargas on Monday to disperse supporters of losing presidential candidate Ousainou Darboe as they took to the streets outside the capital Banjul to contest the re-election of President Adama Barrow.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered in the community of Serekunda, 12km (7 miles) from Banjul, the day after Darboe and two other candidates said they would not accept Barrow's resounding win in Saturday's peaceful voting.

Police intervened with teargas when the crowd started scuffling with supporters of Barrow, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.

Later on Monday, police broke up another protest of Darboe supporters near his house in Serekunda using teargas. A witness saw some police beating protesters, before the crowd dispersed.

The office of the inspector-general of Police said it was concerned about gatherings turning violent.

“Without restraint, any form of post-electoral violence will jeopardise our legacy for tolerance, maturity and peacefulness. This Office therefore, strongly urges all Gambians to remain calm,” a police statement said.