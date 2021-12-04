World

Italian anti-vaxxer tries to get Covid-19 jab in fake arm

By Angelo Amante - 04 December 2021 - 10:31
Visitors stand in line at a Covid-19 vaccination center outside Rome's Termini railway station in Rome, Italy, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Ansa news agency reported that the man worked in the health sector and had been suspended from his job because he had refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Visitors stand in line at a Covid-19 vaccination center outside Rome's Termini railway station in Rome, Italy, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Ansa news agency reported that the man worked in the health sector and had been suspended from his job because he had refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Image: Alessia Pierdomenico

An Italian man turned up at a vaccination centre wearing a fake silicone arm, hoping to fool a nurse into giving him a jab in order to obtain a Covid-19 health certificate, local authorities said on Friday.

The man, who is in his 50s, has been reported to police in the northern city of Biella, regional governor Alberto Cirio said, adding that the silicone on the prosthetic arm looked "very similar" to real skin.

"(However) the colour and touch raised the suspicion of the health worker, who asked him to show the whole arm," Cirio said.

"The incident would border on the ridiculous, were it not for the fact that we are talking about an extremely serious act," Cirio said in a post on Facebook.

Ansa news agency reported that the man, who has not been named, worked in the health sector and had been suspended from his job because he had refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The jab is mandatory for all health workers.

Reuters

Deal with unvaccinated bullies

In many parts of the world, or at least developed countries, the vaccination rates have reached a high enough level that they can return to an almost ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Deputy health minister says the unvaccinated should not be allowed to expose vaccinated groups to Covid-19

Dhlomo said while individuals can choose not to get vaccinated, they may not be allowed to expose a majority of vaccinated people to Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Vaccine hesitancy can be overcome with more information

The World Mental Health Day campaign has chosen “Mental Health in an Unequal World” as the theme for 2021. This is partly to raise awareness of the ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed