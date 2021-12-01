World

Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos and videos without consent

By Chavi Mehta - 01 December 2021 - 10:18
The social media company's privacy policy already prohibits sharing of other people's private information such as phone numbers. Stock photo.
The social media company's privacy policy already prohibits sharing of other people's private information such as phone numbers. Stock photo.
Image: Cienpies Design/123rf.com

Twitter said on Tuesday it will not allow sharing of personal media such as photos and videos on its platform without the consent of the person.

The social media company’s privacy policy already prohibits sharing of other people’s private information such as phone numbers, addresses and IDs.

“When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorised representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The microblogging site’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of the company on Monday, handing over the reins to its technology chief Parag Agrawal.

Reuters

Twitter expands hate speech rules to include race, ethnicity

Twitter Inc on Wednesday expanded its policy barring hateful speech to include "language that dehumanises people on the basis of race, ethnicity and ...
News
11 months ago

Twitter launches disappearing 'fleets' worldwide

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it was globally launching tweets that disappear after 24 hours, similar to the stories feature that is popular on ...
Business
1 year ago

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Facebook Inc's app and its photo-sharing app Instagram were down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC