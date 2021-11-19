World

Kamala Harris to be first woman to hold US presidential reins

By Reuters - 19 November 2021 - 19:07
US President Joe Biden will transfer power to the Vice President Kamala Harris for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia.
US President Joe Biden will transfer power to the Vice President Kamala Harris for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Phot

President Joe Biden will transfer power briefly to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday while he is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, making her the first woman to hold presidential power in US history.

Biden is undergoing his annual physical at the Walter Reed military hospital outside of Washington. Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States; no woman has ever been president in the country's nearly 250-year history.

"Following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," Psaki said.

Presidential power has been transferred to the vice president before, when President George W. Bush had colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person to take office as U.S. president. Although speculation has persisted about whether he will run for re-election in 2024, he has said he expects to seek a second four-year term alongside Harris.

Biden has pledged to be more transparent about his health than predecessor Donald Trump. The Republican visited Walter Reed in 2019 for an undisclosed reason that a former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, later revealed was for a colonoscopy. 

Biden to visit all three sites of September 11 attacks: White House

US President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the September 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and ...
News
2 months ago

'Our silence is complicity,' says Biden on anti-Asian violence

President Joe Biden deplored a surge in anti-Asian violence in the US after a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia, and asked all Americans to stand ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony