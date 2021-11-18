World

Slovakia to impose lockdown for unvaccinated, prime minister says

By Reuters - 18 November 2021 - 15:17
Image: 123RF/S SILVER

Slovakia will impose stricter measures for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus amid a surge in infections and hospital admissions that is stretching the health system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday.

"It is a lockdown for the unvaccinated," Heger told a news conference shown live on television.

Flu cases in summer season show a sharp increase, NICD warns

There has been a steady increase in the number of influenza cases from the week starting August 23, with a sharp increase in the week starting ...
News
1 day ago

Grocery voucher with vaccination rolled out to over-50s

The priority is to vaccinate as many people over 50 ahead of the anticipated fourth wave, because more than 80% of Covid-19 related deaths have ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony