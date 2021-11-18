Slovakia to impose lockdown for unvaccinated, prime minister says
Slovakia will impose stricter measures for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus amid a surge in infections and hospital admissions that is stretching the health system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday.
"It is a lockdown for the unvaccinated," Heger told a news conference shown live on television.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.