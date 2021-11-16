World

Airlines to face sanctions over Belarus flights – EU's Von der Leyen

Bad treatment of migrants blasted

By Reuters - 16 November 2021 - 08:35
Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing, Belarus November 15, 2021.
Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing, Belarus November 15, 2021.
Image: Oksana Manchuk

Berlin – The European Union (EU) will act with further sanctions, including against airlines, to tackle Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's "perfidious" treatment of migrants, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels yesterday were expected to decide further sanctions against Belarus and against the airlines that are flying migrants from the Middle East to Minsk in order to take them to the EU's eastern border.

"We are also trying to help the countries of origin," she told a conference in Munich.

"Russian president Vladimir Putin has influence over Lukashenko and he needs to use this influence. Coming days will be decisive."

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Covid cases rise

Austria slapped a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the coronavirus yesterday as winter approaches and infections rise across Europe, with ...
News
3 hours ago

Nine-year-old succumbs; death toll from Houston concert stampede rises to 10

An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston and was on life support for a week said that the ...
News
1 day ago

Calls for new laws as tech fuels 'explosion' of online sex abuse

In the US, over half of children trafficked for sexual exploitation met their abusers for the first time via text, a website or a mobile app, ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony