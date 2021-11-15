Calls for new laws as tech fuels 'explosion' of online sex abuse

As a schoolgirl, Sarah Cooper became close to an online buddy called “J”, bonding over a love of pop singers like Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, and confiding about problems at home. Some two years later he sold her into sexual slavery.

Cooper, from the US city of Boston, told how she was abducted and kept locked in a motel room after agreeing to meet “J”. Guarded by armed men, she was given drugs and sold for sex. “J”, who used a cartoon as his profile picture, was not another teenager as she had assumed, but a much older man who she thinks had researched her online posts to lure her into conversation and build her trust.

With children spending far more time online during Covid-19 lockdowns, Cooper said the pandemic had “created a playground for predators”, and called for global action to tackle the rapid rise in online sexual exploitation and abuse.

Cooper's story is highlighted in a report published on Monday by rights group Equality Now, which examines the failure of international and national laws to keep pace with changing technology and its misuse.

It said predators were increasingly using social media and online gaming platforms to target potential victims because they offer anonymity and operate under very limited regulation.

In the US, over half of children trafficked for sexual exploitation met their abusers for the first time via text, a website or a mobile app, Equality Now said.

The report also highlighted an “explosion” of online sexual abuse in India, and the dangers of children downloading games and songs that may contain spyware software that can access private images.