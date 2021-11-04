India cuts fuel taxes ahead of festive season to boost economy

The Indian government on Wednesday reduced taxes on petrol and diesel in a bid to improve consumer sentiment, as Asia's third-largest economy recovers from the shocks of severe lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The excise duty on petrol has been reduced by 5 rupees ($0.0671) per litre, and that on diesel by 10 rupees ($0.1342) per litre, the government said in a statement.

Following the federal move, at least ten states ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or his allies, said late Wednesday they would go further and reduce local fuel taxes by as much as 7 rupees a litre.

The tax relief comes on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali, which marks the beginning of a busy festive season in India, typically marked by increased consumer spending.

The federal government will face a revenue loss of between 550 billion rupees ($7.38 billion) and 600 billion rupees from the cut in taxes, a government source told Reuters, declining to be named as the detail is not public.

Recent months have witnessed a steady growth in consumer spending in India, with a relaxation on curbs on travel and business operations due to a dip in the number of coronavirus cases.

But high fuel prices have been hurting the margins of corporates as well as farmers, who contribute a significant chunk to the economy. The cut in fuel taxes is likely to come as a boost to manufacturers and farmers.