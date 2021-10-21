World

Russia reports cases of more contagious Covid-19 variant

By Maxim Rodionov - 21 October 2021 - 10:21
Specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moscow, Russia October 19, 2021.
Specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moscow, Russia October 19, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia has reported some Covid-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one, the RIA news agency said on Thursday.

It is possible that the AY.4.2 variant will spread widely, RIA quoted the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying.

That could cause the rate of new Covid-19 cases, already at record highs in Russia, to rise even further.

The new variant could even replace Delta eventually, although the process is likely to be slow, he said.

President Vladimir Putin this week approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November, after coronavirus-related deaths across Russia in the past 24 hours hit yet another daily record of 1,028 on Wednesday, with 34,073 new infections.

Reuters

