World

Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say

By Reuters - 15 October 2021 - 06:50
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit.
Image: Florion Goga

U.S. former President Bill Clinton is recovering after two days of treatment for an infection in a California hospital, his doctors said on Thursday.

The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening "for a non-Covid-19 infection," Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care."

Clinton went to the hospital after feeling fatigued and was diagnosed with an infection of the bloodstream that doctors believe started as a urinary tract infection, CNN reported, citing his doctors.

The former president's physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, said he was "admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids."

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," they said in a statement. "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

They added: "We hope to have him go home soon."

CNN cited doctors saying Clinton was in the intensive care unit primarily to give him privacy.

Clinton, a Democrat who was president from 1993-2001, has had past health issues, including a 2004 quadruple bypass surgery and a 2010 procedure to open a blocked artery in his heart with two stents. CNN reported that Clinton's current hospital stay is not related to his heart issues.

The former Arkansas governor came to the White House by defeating an incumbent president, Republican George H.W. Bush, and served during a period of acute partisanship in Washington, a harbinger of the current bitter political state.

Clinton won re-election in 1996 against longtime Republican Senator Bob Dole.

Clinton endured bruising political battles with Republicans. He was impeached in 1998 by the Republican-led House of Representatives over his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky but remained in office when the Senate acquitted him in 1999.

He is known for a remarkable talent for connecting with people and an exceptional understanding of policy issues.

Clinton morphed into a political husband after leaving office, when his wife Hillary Clinton was elected U.S. senator from New York in 2000. She unsuccessfully sought the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination and won the party's 2016 nomination before losing the election to Donald Trump.

New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, mounting legal pressure and demands ...
News
2 months ago

'People's cathedral' played courageous part on road to a just and free society

The story of June 16 1976 is actually incomplete without the history of Regina Mundi Church
News
3 months ago

Rhodes will not fall: Oxford college to retain statue

An Oxford University college said it would not remove a statue of the 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of British ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling