YouTube drops R. Kelly’s official channels — are Spotify, Apple next?

YouTube said it has removed R&B singer R. Kelly’s channels from its video platform, distancing itself from the singer after he was convicted of sex trafficking last month.

R. Kelly was convicted by a US federal jury in September in his sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors accused the singer of exploiting his stardom over more than 20 years to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Two of his channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, have been removed from one of the world’s largest video platforms and the singer will no longer be able to create or own any other YouTube channel, YouTube said on Monday after a request from Reuters for comment.

The catalogue of his music will, however, be available on YouTube Music, YouTube’s audio streaming service, and the videos uploaded by other YouTube users will continue to be available.

“We can confirm we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson said.

The MuteRKelly campaign, founded by two black women in 2017 to try to remove the singer’s music from the air waves, said on Twitter it was waiting for Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and others to follow suit.