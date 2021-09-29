World

UK fuel retailers group says 27% of members out of fuel

By Reuters - 29 September 2021 - 16:41
A number of filling stations in the UK have run out of fuel.
A number of filling stations in the UK have run out of fuel.
Image: jarun / 123rf

Britain's fuel supply crisis which has led to pumps running dry and huge queues outside filling stations is easing with more forecourts reporting deliveries, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent retailers who account for about two-thirds of all the 8,380 UK filling stations, said only 27% of members reported being out of fuel and it expected the situation to further improve in the next 24 hours.

"However, we are extremely disappointed to hear many forecourt staff are experiencing a high level of both verbal and physical abuse which is completely unacceptable," said Gordon Balmer, PRA Executive Director.

"Forecourts are trying their best to manage queues and ensure there is plenty of fuel to go around." 

'No thank you, Prime Minister', Polish trucker says to British Christmas visa offer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed three-month working visa for European truckers just isn't a sweet enough deal to convince 35-year-old ...
News
9 hours ago

As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more

Top African oil exporters Nigeria and Angola will struggle to boost output to their OPEC quota levels until at least next year as underinvestment and ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...