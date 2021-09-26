World

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of British teacher

By Reuters - 26 September 2021 - 09:59
A man has been arrested after a British teacher was found murdered.
A man has been arrested after a British teacher was found murdered.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a female teacher found dead in a London park last week.

Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the short walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 3am on Sunday, 26 September, at an address in East Sussex," the police said in a statement.

Her killing has highlighted again public anger over violence against women, coming six months after huge public outcry when a woman was abducted, raped and murdered in south London in March by a police officer.

Gauteng teacher found dead in her apartment

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed sadness at the death of a primary school teacher, who was found dead in her flat.
News
2 weeks ago

School mourns after three teachers die in car crash in Northern Cape

A Northern Cape high school has been plunged into mourning after three teachers were killed in a horror crash on Saturday night, while a fourth ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...