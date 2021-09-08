Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on US sanctions list

The Taliban named Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar, as head of Afghanistan's new government on Tuesday and Sirajuddin Haqqani, whose organisation is on a US terrorism list, as interior minister.

Haqqani is the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States. He is one of the FBI's most wanted men due to his involvement in suicide attacks and ties with Al Qaeda.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the movement's political office, was appointed as Akhund's deputy, main Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.

Baradar's appointment as Akhund's deputy, rather than to the top job, came as a surprise to some as he had been responsible for negotiating the US withdrawal and presenting the face of the Taliban to the world.

Baradar, also once a close friend of Mullah Omar, was a senior Taliban commander in charge of attacks on US forces. He was arrested and imprisoned in Pakistan in 2010, becoming head of the Taliban's political office in Doha after his release in 2018.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, was named as defence minister. All the appointments were in an acting capacity, Mujahid said.

It was not clear what role in the government would be played by Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban supreme leader. He has not been seen or heard in public since the collapse of the Western-backed government and the seizure of Kabul by the Islamist militant movement last month, as US-led coalition forces completed their withdrawal after a 20-year war.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One, as President Joe Biden flew to New York, that there would be no recognition of the Taliban government soon.