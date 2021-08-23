US FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine that had earned emergency-use authorization in December, making it the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation as health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics.

The FDA approved the two-dose vaccine for use in people age 16 and older. Public health officials hope the action will convince more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective. Vaccine hesitancy among some Americans has hindered the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"While millions of people have already safely received Covid-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated," said Janet Woodcock, the FDA's acting commissioner.

U.S. health officials also expect that the full approval will prompt more state and local governments, as well as private employers, to employ vaccine mandates.

Pfizer shares were up around 5% and BioNTech shares were up more than 9%.