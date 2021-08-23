Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

“Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments,” he said.

Jackson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017, has been a leader of the US civil rights movement since the mid-1960s and was with Martin Luther King when he was assassinated in 1968.

Jackson sought the Democratic presidential nomination twice in the 1980s, but fell short of becoming the first Black major party White House nominee.

He was awarded the Legion d'Honneur by French president Emmanuel Macron in July, one of France's highest honours, in recognition of what he called “a long walk towards emancipation and justice”.