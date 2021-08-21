U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

Roseberry, 51, spread alarm at the Capitol and prompted the evacuation of nearby government buildings on Thursday. He live-streamed threats on Facebook about having a possible bomb while holding what appeared to be a metal cannister on his lap.

"The revolution's on, it's here," Roseberry said in the video. "I'm ready to die for the cause."

Facebook later suspended his account and removed the video.

Roseberry surrendered to law enforcement without incident, and police said they found possible bomb-making materials but no bombs inside a truck.

A law enforcement official said there was no evidence so far suggesting anyone else was involved in or conspired with Roseberry in staging Thursday's incident.

During Friday's virtual hearing, Faruqui appointed Roseberry a federal defender, and Roseberry told him: "I'm willing to do whatever you ask."

In a sworn statement, an FBI agent said that a local law enforcement official in Cleveland County, North Carolina contacted the bureau on Aug. 18 to warn about Roseberry. A relative called with concerns that Roseberry had "expressed anti-government views and an intent to travel to Virginia or Washington, D.C. to conduct acts of violence."

Crystal Roseberry, the man's ex-wife, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday she had divorced him more than eight years ago, saying he made violent threats against her and had multiple mental illnesses.