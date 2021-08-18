US declares first Western reservoir water shortage, triggering cuts

US officials for the first time on Monday declared an official water shortage for the huge Lake Mead reservoir, triggering supply cuts to parts of the drought-stricken Southwest, as 10 Western governors appealed for federal drought disaster aid.

The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for the year beginning in October, the US Bureau of Reclamation, an Interior Department agency, said in a statement.

Arizona will lose 18% of its annual apportionment, while Nevada will see cuts of 7%. Apportionments to Mexico, which are required under a 1944 treaty, will be cut by 5%.

Separately, 10 Western governors urged President Joe Biden to declare a federal drought disaster in their states, qualifying farmers and ranchers to seek special assistance “beyond what is available through existing emergency programs.”

“Historic drought levels threaten to eliminate entire crops, depress yields and harbour extreme levels of pests and disease that add to the cumulative loss,” the governors wrote in a letter.

While not a surprise, the cuts in reservoir supplies will mean less water — and tough allotment decisions — for agriculture, cities and Native American tribes in the parched region, which is in its 22nd year of drought.