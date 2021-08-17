WATCH | ‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan explained

Two decades after they were removed by the US military, the Taliban marched into Kabul on Sunday and seized power again in Afghanistan.

This comes two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies disappeared.

The city of Kabul experienced a resigned calm on Tuesday, with a slow return to daily activities after the overwhelming and rapid Taliban victory.