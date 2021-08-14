World

Magnitude 7 quake strikes western Haiti - USGS

By Reuters - 14 August 2021 - 15:12
The quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.
The quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.
Image: 123rf/ Jerry Rainey

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported a quake in the region, saying it was magnitude 7.6.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake. 

Gauteng rocked by three tremors on Sunday

Three earth tremors were recorded in Gauteng on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes East Java, Indonesia– EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck in the ocean 91 km (57 miles) south-southeast of Blitar, Indonesia, the European- Mediterranean Seismological ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?