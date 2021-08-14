Magnitude 7 quake strikes western Haiti - USGS
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported a quake in the region, saying it was magnitude 7.6.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
