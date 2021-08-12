TikTok tightens privacy controls, halts late-night push notifications for teens

Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on Thursday announced stricter privacy controls for teenagers, seeking to address criticism that it has failed to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.

Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has grown rapidly around the world, particularly among teenagers. However, a number of incidents have prompted concerns about its privacy and safety policies.

TikTok said the changes, targeted at users aged 13 to 17, will be rolled out globally over the coming months. A pop-up will appear asking teenagers under 16 to choose who can watch their videos before they can post them.